US condemns violence, monitors incidents of student protest
The United States has said it is monitoring the developments over the student protests in Bangladesh and expressed condemnation over violence against peaceful protesters.
Matthew Miller, spokesperson of the US state department, came up with the statement in response to a question at a press conference at Washington on Monday.
While posing a question, a journalist noted that tens of thousands of students have been protesting for the last few days in Bangladesh, demanding the abolition of quotas and in favor of a merit-based system for civil service jobs.
But the ruling party’s student wing, Bangladesh Chhatra League, has attacked the protesters and injured around 500 of them, just after a threat from the ruling prime minister. They also attacked the students, those who were entering an emergency room for treatment.
Against the backdrop, the journalist sought the US stance on the ongoing messy protest in Bangladesh.
In response, Miller said, “So we are aware of and are monitoring reports of widespread student protests in Dhaka and around Bangladesh that have killed two (Prothom Alo doesn’t have this information) and attacked and injured hundreds.”
The spokesperson said the freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are essential building blocks of any thriving democracy. “We condemn any violence against peaceful protesters. Our thoughts are with those who have been impacted by this violence.”