Wang's visit to 'elevate' ties with Dhaka to new level: Beijing

China has said its state councilor and foreign minister Wang Yi’s visit to Bangladesh will elevate the relationship between the two countries to a new level, reports UNB.

“We highly value our relationship with Bangladesh. The visit will elevate the relationship to a new level,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying ahead of Wang’s visit.

The Chinese foreign minister is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on Saturday to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues with Bangladesh leadership.

The spokesperson said they hope the visit will provide an opportunity to further implement the “common understandings” between the leaders of the two countries and “deepen” mutually beneficial cooperation.