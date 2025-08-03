Sheikh Hasina responsible for killing thousands: First witness at ICT-1

In his statement today, Khokon Chandra Barman said that on 5 August 2024, police shot at his head in the Jatrabari area of the capital. The bullet struck his eye, nose and mouth.

During his testimony, Khokon Chandra Barman removed his mask to reveal severe disfigurement of his left eye, nose and mouth.

“Those responsible for killing thousands include Sheikh Hasina, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, and former MP Shamim Osman. I demand justice for their crimes,” he stated.