July uprising
Sheikh Hasina responsible for killing thousands: First witness at ICT-1
The first witness has testified in the lawsuit filed against the deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on charges of crimes against humanity allegedly committed during the July Uprising.
Khokon Chandra Barman, a microbus driver, gave his testimony before International Crimes Tribunal-1 (ICT-1) on Sunday afternoon. The deposition was telecast live on BTV.
In his statement today, Khokon Chandra Barman said that on 5 August 2024, police shot at his head in the Jatrabari area of the capital. The bullet struck his eye, nose and mouth.
During his testimony, Khokon Chandra Barman removed his mask to reveal severe disfigurement of his left eye, nose and mouth.
“Those responsible for killing thousands include Sheikh Hasina, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, and former MP Shamim Osman. I demand justice for their crimes,” he stated.
Alongside Sheikh Hasina, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal is also an accused in the case.
Meanwhile, former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun has admitted his responsibilities for crimes against humanity in the case and has become an approver, a witness who confesses and provides a truthful account of the incident, commonly referred to as a state witness.
State-appointed lawyer Md Amir Hossain is representing the absconding defendants Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.
After Khokon Chandra Barman’s deposition, Amir Hossain cross-examined him.
The lawyer asked, “Do you have any documentary evidence to support your claim that Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal are responsible?” To which Barman replied, “No.”
During further cross-examination, Amir Hossain said, “Protesting students attacked the police. As many as 13 to 14 police officers from Jatrabari police station were killed while many others were injured. The protesters used both traditional weapons and firearms, and you were injured by one of those weapons.”
Barman denied the claim, stating, “That is not true.”
Around 11:30 am, Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam delivered the opening statement at the tribunal, declaring, “Sheikh Hasina is the nucleus of all the crimes.”
Before the opening remarks, Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman addressed the tribunal, stating that the prosecution seeks the maximum punishment under existing laws for the accused.
The trial proceedings were broadcast live. The case includes five charges against the defendants.