Five companies get 51 pc of the contracts

Five companies have got 51 per cent of the contracts of the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) in the 2022-23 fiscal.

Some 1,100 companies do the work of the Roads and Highways Department on contractual basis. So, questions have been raised as to how these five companies got so many contracts.

These five companies are Abed Mansur Construction Limited, Muhammad Aminul Haque Private Limited, Mozahar Enterprise Limited, Md Mahfuz Khan Limited and Hasan Techno Builders Limited.

These companies mainly do minor works of road construction, repair and maintenance.

However, the total amount of money for these small works is big – around Tk 48 billion in the 2022-23 fiscal. They got some of these contracts jointly.

According to the figures of the RHD, they got development and non-development allocations of Tk 273 billion in the 2022-23 fiscal.

Of these, Tk 100 billion has been allocated for new contracts and the rest was allocated for ongoing projects. As such, those five contractors have got half of the new contracts based on monetary value.