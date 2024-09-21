CGS dialogue: Political crisis must be solved by political leadership

Adviser to the ministries of environment, forest and climate change, and water resources Syeda Rizwana Hasan has emphasised that freedom, especially the freedom to access timely justice, should not be taken for granted.

Now that people "could finally speak", she urged them to be constructive, define their focus, and listen to each other.

"The path to reform was the path to realising their dreams," she said while speaking at a dialogue on Saturday, moderated by Zillur Rahman, executive director of CGS.

Rizwana Hasan expressed her gratitude for the many faces that had joined during the protest.

She acknowledged that others had suffered more than she had.

For her, justice was having her family returned to her, as asking for more at that time seemed impossible.