It's a budget to encourage black money, corruption: Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has slammed the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, alleging that it would encourage black money and corruption.

“It's a budget for whitening black money… for how to do corruption. Higher allocations have been made for communication sector, as corruption is easier here,” he said at a discussion at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) on Friday.