Meeting with home minister
Indian envoy emphasises continuing existing relations
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma Tuesday said that existing friendly relations between Bangladesh and India will continue further and his country will work closely with the newly formed government.
“In this regard, security issues of the two countries will get priority, so the two countries will work together in future on economic and commercial issues,” he told the newspersons after a meeting with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.
The high commissioner congratulated the minister and mentioned that the relationship between the two countries is excellent.
The home minister said that discussions were held on how to further strengthen the relationship between the two countries.
Asaduzzaman Khan said the high commissioner also assured that they will make easy visa process for Bangladeshi nationals, adding, “India issued some 160,000 visas for Bangladeshis in 2023.”
The home minister further stated that India will play an effective role increasing the bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries and the relationship between the Border Guard Bangladesh and India’s BSF will be enhanced for ensuring the security of both the countries.
He said that initiatives will be taken to train the members of the law enforcement agencies of Bangladesh.
About “BNP’s efforts to impose sanctions with the help of foreigners before the parliamentary elections”, the home minister said that now the BNP has changed its stance on sanction issue, adding, “These are nothing but hollow words. The government has not come to power relying on any foreign country but by achieving people’s mandate.”
Replying to another question about the challenges of the new government, the minister said, “I don’t have any challenge. I think the country is progressing fast under the leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. It will continue.”
About outside pressure on the government, he said that the government has not been facing any such pressure.