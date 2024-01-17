Indian envoy emphasises continuing existing relations

The home minister further stated that India will play an effective role increasing the bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries and the relationship between the Border Guard Bangladesh and India’s BSF will be enhanced for ensuring the security of both the countries.

He said that initiatives will be taken to train the members of the law enforcement agencies of Bangladesh.

About “BNP’s efforts to impose sanctions with the help of foreigners before the parliamentary elections”, the home minister said that now the BNP has changed its stance on sanction issue, adding, “These are nothing but hollow words. The government has not come to power relying on any foreign country but by achieving people’s mandate.”