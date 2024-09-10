Donald Lu to visit India, Bangladesh 10-16 September
A delegation of the US is set to visit Bangladesh to discuss what kind of support the country could provide on economic growth, financial stability and development needs to the interim government.
The US State Department disclosed this in a media note Tuesday.
The State Department said Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu will travel to India and Bangladesh from 10 to 16 September.
“Throughout his trip, Assistant Secretary Lu will reaffirm the United States’ commitment to supporting our partners’ economic growth and promoting stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region,” the media note added.
Donald Lu will travel to New Delhi, where he will highlight US-India cooperation to promote development, security, and women’s economic security at the India Ideas Summit, hosted by the US-India Business Council.
He will also co-chair the 8th US-India 2+2 intersessional dialogue, alongside US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Jedidiah P. Royal and counterparts from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs and Indian Ministry of Defense.
The Dialogue will identify opportunities to enhance the US-India bilateral partnership, including defence cooperation, and expand US-India collaboration in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.
In Dhaka, Donald Lu will join an interagency delegation for meetings with the interim government of Bangladesh.
The delegation will include representatives from the US Department of the Treasury, USAID, and Office of the US Trade Representative.
The US and Bangladeshi officials will discuss how the United States can support Bangladesh’s economic growth, financial stability and development needs.