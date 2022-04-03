You totally fail in transport management, Mujibul Haque tells minister in parliament

Jatiya Party secretary general lawmaker Md Mujibul Haque has strongly criticised the transport system and repeated road accident in the country saying, “I would tell the road transport minister that doing a lot of development work but have totally failed in transportation.”

Mujibul Haque made these remarks while speaking on a point of order in parliament on Sunday. He strongly criticised the transport management of the capital, and questioned whether transport owners maintain a nexus with the government.

He said, “Today, 2.4 million driving licences are still pending. Vehicles cannot move in Dhaka city. There is no good bus service. Does the government have the capacity to launch some 500-1,000 new buses? People will buy tickets and travel. There are lines and lines of people after buying tickets, but no bus to ride. Transport is inadequate. I will request the people concerned to look into the matter.”