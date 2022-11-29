Minister, secy visit three countries amid dollar crisis to procure rice

The price of coarse and medium rice in the country has spiked by two to three taka per kg in the past one week. According to the government, there is a surplus rice stock. Fearing an impending crisis, the food ministry has already started importing one million tonnes of rice from three countries. The ministry also gave permission to the private sector to import one million tonnes of rice at reduced duty. Amid this, a delegation of six members including the minister of food, secretary and director general of the food directorate are visiting three countries.

The six members including food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, food secretary Ismail Hossain and director general of the food directorate Sakhawat Hossain went to Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand to discuss rice import. The Vietnam government is bearing the cost of the trip to Vietnam. Bangladesh government is paying the travel expenses for the remaining two countries. This has raised questions about the rationale of foreign trips by government officials at a time when the country is witnessing economic crises.