New Bangladesh emerges through signing of July National Charter: Chief adviser

New Bangladesh has emerged through signing of the July National Charter which will guide the nation towards the rule of law, justice and prosperity by ending the long 16 years of brutality, chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus has said.

“Today is the day of our new birth. We have introduced a New Bangladesh through the signing,” he said while addressing as the chief guest the much awaited historic signing ceremony of the July National Charter-2025 at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban this afternoon, Friday.