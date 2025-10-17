New Bangladesh emerges through signing of July National Charter: Chief adviser
New Bangladesh has emerged through signing of the July National Charter which will guide the nation towards the rule of law, justice and prosperity by ending the long 16 years of brutality, chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus has said.
“Today is the day of our new birth. We have introduced a New Bangladesh through the signing,” he said while addressing as the chief guest the much awaited historic signing ceremony of the July National Charter-2025 at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban this afternoon, Friday.
The chief adviser hoped that the change will take forward the country with proper execution of the charter by keeping aside all the differences.
The change has been possible due to the student-people led July Mass Uprising, he said.
“We have to bring changes in our national life. Changes have to be made in our constitution and in running the government,” Yunus observed.
The youths who sacrificed their lives for the change will build the country afresh. They will show us the path, he said adding “the country belongs to the youths. Half of the 18 crore (180 million) population is under 27 years.”
Muhammad Yunus further said the July National Charter sets an example not only for Bangladesh, but also for the whole world.
“Many countries will come to us to learn how we have made possible the signing of the July Charter involving the whole nation,” he stated.
Chief adviser and chairman of National Consensus Commission professor Muhammad Yunus, members of the Commission, and leaders of different political parties signed the charter simultaneously on the occasion.
The ceremony began at 4.25 pm in a festive manner with the chief adviser in the chair.