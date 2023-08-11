Inactive and politically affiliated organisations being made election observers

This organisation has a three-room office on the ground floor and four-storey building at Dakkhin Seota area in Manikganj municipality. The office is kept under lock and key for the better part of the year. At least 10 people of different backgrounds from the locality said they did not notice any activities of this organisation. However, secretary Nurul Islam collected election observer cards issued in the name of different individuals during local and national elections in the past. Allegations are there that these persons worked for certain candidates. The organisation earned a bad reputation among the locals for such activities in the past. The organisation’s secretary is now in hospital in Dhaka. He claimed the organisation has staff.

Three organisations named Somaj Unnayan O Prashikkan Kendra, Social Development Organisaion (SDO) and Rural and Urban Development Organisation in Jamalpur are on the EC list. Field visits revealed that none of these organisations have any activities. Local people have no idea on these organisations.

Azampur Sramajibi Unnayan Sangstha observed the national election in 2018. This organisation has been listed this year too but it is not active nowadays.

Staff will be recruited before polls

Human Economic Development Society (HEDS) based in Mymensingh’s Muktagachha upazila does not have any activities. The organisation has an office and a signboard but no staff. The office remains shut for the whole year. Prothom Alo correspondent at 11:00am found the office locked. No one was available despite waiting for an hour. At least 10 local people were asked about the activities of the organisation but they said they did not have any idea. The organisation was founded in 1994, as per the signboard. A local resident named Alal Uddin said he never found this office open.

HEDS founder Ruhul Amin is from Moishadia village located seven-kilometer away from Muktagacha upazila. He lives in Dhaka. Replying to a query of Prothom Alo, Ruhul Amin said the organisation observed some union parishad elections in Muktagacha. The organisation had recruited some staff at that time.

He added that the organisation would observe elections only in Muktagacha and some staff would be recruited before the election for this purpose. He claimed his organisation has an office in Dhaka.