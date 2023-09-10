Bangladesh-France relations to be elevated to strategic engagements: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said bilateral relations between Bangladesh and France will reach a strategic partnership for shared prosperity of all.

"I am confident that our bilateral relations can move to strategic engagements for the shared prosperity for all in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," she told a banquet hosted in honour of French president Emmanuel Macron at the Hotel InterContinental here.

The prime minister said they are opening up new areas of cooperation in strategic assets and advanced technologies.

"Our partnership can be a meaningful force to address the multiple crises of wars, climate change and cost-of-living that our world is facing," she said.