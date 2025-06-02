Tk 691.96b allocated for communication sector

Finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed on Monday proposed allocating Tk 384.9 billion for the road transport and highways division, Tk 119 billion for the railways ministry and Tk 60 billion for the bridges division in the financial year 2025-2026 (FY26).

In total the government allocated Tk 691.96 billion in communication infrastructure.

The road transport and highways got over Tk 3.53 billion more than the allocation in FY25.

The finance adviser disclosed this while presenting the proposed national budget in a pre-recorded broadcast on Bangladesh Television (BTV) and Bangladesh Betar.

"The government has taken steps to amend and update several laws, rules and policies to make the road transport system more sustainable, safe and environmentally friendly," he said in the budget speech.