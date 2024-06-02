Daily essentials have turned into luxury items now: CPD

In this country, the price of rice has increased more for the poor than the rich people. The price of coarse rice has increased by 30 per cent in the last five and a half years. The same coarse rice that used to sell at Tk 40 per Kg in January 2019, sold at Tk 52 per Kg this May.

Over the same period, the prices of comparatively expensive miniket and paijam varieties of rice have increased by 17 and 18 per cent respectively. These two types of rice are now selling at Tk 68 and Tk 55 per kg.

Non-government research organisation Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) held a press conference about the current situation of Bangladesh’s economy today, Sunday. This picture of the rice prices was presented there.