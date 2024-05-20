Food prices soaring: Provide a respite to limited income people

Keeping inflation under control had been a major success of the Awami League government, now in power for the fourth consecutive term. However, the inflation has remained close to 10 per cent for the last two years and the rate is over 10 per cent for food items.

Citing a survey, BIDS director general Binayak Sen recently shared worrying information that the inflation in food items has reached up to 15 per cent. In this situation, it is easy to guess how miserable the condition of poor and low income people can be.

According to a World Food Programme (WFP)’s report published this month, the cost of food for the population living below the poverty line has gone up by 58 per cent in 2024 compared to 2022. The per capita cost was Tk 1,851 in 2022 which soared to Tk 2,923 last February.