Food costs for the poor rises by 58pc

Abdur Rahim was selling vegetables in the Kamarer Gali area of East Kazipara. He was selling pointed gourds (potol) at a rate of Tk 15. Hearing the price, the buyers thronged in front of his van only to learn that the rate was actually Tk 15 per 250 gram, not 1 kg.

Abdur Rahim says selling vegetables by 250 grams or half a kg has become a norm. Only a few people have the ability to buy a kilogram of vegetables now.

The World Food Programme (WFP) has published a report on the food cost situation this month in Bangladesh. It says that according to the household survey, the average per head food cost for people below the poverty line was Tk 1,851 in 2022. The prices of food products have gone up over the last two years. The per head food cost for people below the poverty line rose to Tk 2,923 last February, which is 58 per cent higher than the food cost two years ago.