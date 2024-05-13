Food inflation crosses 10pc again
The food inflation hit 10.22 per cent in April from March’s 9.87 per cent. Food inflation was 10.76 per cent last November.
This picture of the inflation was revealed at the updated report of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) published Monday.
Non-food inflation, however, declined a bit to 9.34 per cent in April which was 9.64 per cent in March.
Overall inflation dropped to 9.74 per cent in April from 9.81 per cent in the preceding month.
High inflation is one of the major challenges the country’s economy is facing right now. Experts say that inflation is a kind of tax that puts equal pressure on rich and poor.