Onion prices still high, edible oil, sugar see price hike

Refiners increased the prices of edible oil and sugar due to rise in the exchange rate of dollars at a time when prices of onions remain out of customers’ reach.

In Dhaka, local varieties of onions were sold at Tk 200 a kg and imported Indian onions at Tk 180 a kg on Monday, while locally produced newly arrived (murukata) onions were sold at Tk 120-130 a kg, but it had no impact on the soaring price.