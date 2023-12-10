Importers looking for alternative markets of onions, prices high

Following extension of restrictions on the export of onions by India, the prices of onion have started rising in the local market.

As the big source of onion import has been stopped, onions have to be imported from alternative countries.

But prices have started increasing in the alternative markets too due to the restrictions enforced by India.

India has extended restrictions on the export of onions for three months in a bid to check prices and increase supply at local markets.

The department of commerce in India on Thursday said restrictions on the export of onions will remain effective till 31 March.

However, early harvest of onions (murikata) in the south-western region of the country has already started. But these onions cannot be stored and the production is not high.