Onion prices soar overnight

Prices of both local varieties and imported onions rose by over 50 Tk a kg in Dhaka markets in just a day.

Prices started rising by Tk 10-20 a kg at markets in Dhaka on Friday following the media reports on India extending curbs on the export of onions till 31 March 2024 to control the price and supply of onions at local markets.

Onion prices, however, skyrocketed by over 50 Tk a kg on Saturday morning.

Visiting the kitchen markets in the capital’s Malibagh, Magbazar, Rampura and Karwan Bazar, traders were seen selling local varieties of onions at Tk 180-200 a kg and imported onions at Tk 160-190 a kg.

Since the quality of locally produced onions was not that good, most customers were seen purchasing imported onions.