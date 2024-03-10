Govt hospitals: 21pc physicians not available for treatment

“Wherever I go, I hear physicians don’t stay at hospitals”, regretted health minister Samanta Lal Sen.

Meanwhile, the health ministry and the Directorate General of Health Services themselves have made 7,459 physicians OSD (officers on special duty), which comprises 21 per cent of the total number of government physicians.

Officer on special duty (OSD) means these physicians are away from providing treatment at government hospitals. And this is one of the main reasons behind physicians’ scarcity at government hospitals.

In many cases, patients don’t receive services in government hospitals due to the shortage of physicians. After failing to receive better treatment in upazila and district levels, patients are usually shifted to Dhaka.

Speaking to officials of the health ministry and the DGHS, it has been learned that government physicians are made OSD basically for four reasons.

First of all, physicians take training or study leave for higher studies. Secondly, they work in other organisation (apart from providing treatment at government hospitals) on lien or taking leave.

Thirdly, some are made OSD when the number of promoted physicians exceeds the number of approved posts. And fourthly, physicians are made OSD as a punishment when they commit a crime.