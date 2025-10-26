People now talking big against Dr Yunus on talk shows: Information adviser

Referring to those who appear on television talk shows as journalists, intellectuals, or under various other titles and make “big, bold statements” against chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus, information adviser Mahfuj Alam has asked, “Where was this courage over the past 15 years?”

He made the remark in response to a question during a “Meet the Reporters” event held at the Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU) auditorium in Segunbagicha Sunday afternoon.

Chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam was also present at the event, organised by the DRU.