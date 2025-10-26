People now talking big against Dr Yunus on talk shows: Information adviser
Referring to those who appear on television talk shows as journalists, intellectuals, or under various other titles and make “big, bold statements” against chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus, information adviser Mahfuj Alam has asked, “Where was this courage over the past 15 years?”
He made the remark in response to a question during a “Meet the Reporters” event held at the Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU) auditorium in Segunbagicha Sunday afternoon.
Chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam was also present at the event, organised by the DRU.
A journalist asked whether a law could be enacted to prevent attacks on journalists during news gathering. In reply, the information adviser said that as long as the “bad apples” cannot be removed from journalism, and political criminalisation persists, attacks on journalists will inevitably continue.
Elaborating further, adviser Mahfuj Alam said, “Those who commit violence—if they get the chance, they’ll attack us today—are roaming around under the guise of journalists, or claiming to be intellectuals. They sit on television talk shows and make grand statements against Dr Muhammad Yunus. Where was that courage in the past 15 years?”
Even so, the information adviser said, the government had not declared that it would take “strong measures” against them. “That’s because we don’t want to intervene,” he added.
Referring to the ongoing debate over journalists’ protection, Mahfuj Alam said various quarters had criticised the idea of such a law, arguing that it would end up protecting those who once served “fascist interests” and are now embedded in different media houses.
“Those who act as local brokers for political parties would be the ones gaining protection,” he added.
The adviser also noted that no one had ever apologised for what he described as “pseudo-journalism” practiced in the past 15 years. “No one has apologised for their role. So, on what basis can such a law be made, and whom can we trust with it?” he asked.
Responding to a question about media reports on the approval of two new media outlets, and how the information ministry views the matter, the adviser said that without alternative media, it would be impossible to change the existing “Baksali ecosystem.” “That is why I will authorise alternative media,” he stated.
“When we review the ownership files,” the information adviser said, “we find that most media owners are still affiliated with the Awami League. That ownership has not changed. They are still receiving revenue from television channels and newspapers, even while living abroad.”
Mahfuj Alam added that the established figures and large media houses do not want any “alternative media” to emerge in the country. “That’s why various attempts are being made to frame and obstruct the approval of these two new outlets,” he said.
He further stated that even if he loses his position as a result of these initiatives, he will still issue licences for new media outlets.
Explaining the rationale, he said, “The media needs fresh blood. Since we are not shutting down any outlets, we will allow new ones to operate.”
The “Meet the Reporters” session was presided over by DRU president Abu Saleh Akon, with general secretary Mainul Hasan Sohel moderating the event.