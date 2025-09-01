No scope to change election time frame: Law Adviser

The 13th national parliamentary election will be held by February next year as scheduled, and there is no possibility of changing this time frame, said Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Asif Nazrul.

Speaking to reporters at the ministry today, Asif Nazrul said the government remains firmly committed to holding the election in February. “This is the position repeatedly emphasized by our Chief Adviser. The Election Commission has been instructed accordingly, and all necessary measures are being taken,” he added.