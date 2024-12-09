Chief Adviser urges EU to shift visa centres from Delhi to Dhaka or any other country

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Monday called upon the European Union (EU) to relocate its visa centres for Bangladeshis from Delhi to Dhaka or to any other neighbouring country.

He made the call when a 19-member EU delegation, led by Michael Miller, Head of Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh, met him at the Chief Adviser's Office in Tejgaon , Dhaka.

During the meeting, the chief adviser said as India has restricted visas for Bangladeshis, many students are unable to go to Delhi to get visas for EU countries.

As a result, he said, uncertainty has arisen about their educational careers, while universities in Europe are not getting Bangladeshi students.