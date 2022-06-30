Yunus Centre responds to allegations over Padma Bridge, other issues

Regarding the filing a case instead of resigning from the position of Grameen Bank’s managing director even after 60, Yunus Centre said when Professor Yunus was asked to resign in 2011 he filed a writ petition at the High Court to protect the basic legal status of Grameen Bank and that has no relation to the retention of his job.

Regarding telephone calls by eminent personalities including Hillary Clinton, the centre said removal of Dr Yunus made global headlines and those eminent persons were not stressing on the return of professor Yunus, but they wanted the progress of Grameen Bank’s programmes be continued. A completely different story has been made up by mixing it with the financing of Padma Bridge.