Trade, investment to get priority during Qatar Emir’s Dhaka visit

A coordination meeting was held at the Prime Minister’s Office on 15 April in preparation for the two-day visit of the Qatar Emir.

With the prime minister’s principal secretary Tofazzal Hossain Mia in the chair, the meeting has finalised how many agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) will be signed.

Acting foreign secretary Md. Nazrul Islam told Prothom Alo that 10 agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoU) have been finalised for signing so far during the visit of the Qatar Emir. Generally, such high-level visits involve new additions or subtractions to the list of instruments to be signed.

Sources said that the agreements finalised for signature include promotion of trade and investment, exchange of prisoners, elimination of double taxation and mutual cooperation on customs.