Dhaka public transport: How long dilapidated buses will ply

The passenger buses should be comfortable and clean as the expenditure of bus maintenance is taken from passengers as part of their fare, according to the law. Yet, the buses of Dhaka are not only unclean, they also make the passengers and their clothes dirty.

To earn extra bucks the owners of the buses add extra seats so the passengers have to fold their legs in the squeezed area and as the buses are not washed the seats become extremely dirty.

Not only inside the buses, but also the outside is not maintained. Most of the buses do not have headlights, body paints are faded and looking glasses as well as indicators are being broken. As a result, it becomes difficult for the vehicles behind them to anticipate their movements.

The buses also vie to pick up extra passengers and their tussles cause many deaths on the road.