Siddique Bazar blast: 7-storey building with approval for five floors  

The seven-storey building that suffered a massive blast recently in the capital’s Siddique Bazar area had an approval for only five floors.

Also, the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) gave approval to the building for residential use, except for the front side of the ground floor. But three floors were used for commercial purposes while the upper four floors were residential.

Meanwhile, the owners finalised another design to construct three more floors on the building, but did not submit it for approval yet.