Bangladesh

Siddique Bazar blast: 7-storey building with approval for five floors  

Nurul Amin
Dhaka
Photo shows the building at capital’s Siddique Bazar where a huge explosion leaves 21 people dead and score others injured on 7 March 2023.Prothom Alo

The seven-storey building that suffered a massive blast recently in the capital’s Siddique Bazar area had an approval for only five floors. 

Also, the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) gave approval to the building for residential use, except for the front side of the ground floor. But three floors were used for commercial purposes while the upper four floors were residential. 

Meanwhile, the owners finalised another design to construct three more floors on the building, but did not submit it for approval yet. 

The detective branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) found the information in an analysis on designs of the building and in interrogation of two of the building owners. 

The DB is carrying out a shadow investigation into the blast case that left at least 20 people dead. They said one Rezia Rahman (grandmother of current owner) took permission for the construction of a two-storey building there in 1959. Later, her son Rezaur Rahman got another design approved for a five-storey building in 1983.

Another design was finalised for a 10-storey building, but it was not submitted for approval yet. Meanwhile, another two floors have been built on the five-storey building. 

As per the approved design, the basement floor was supposed to be used for vehicle parking, but the owners rent it out to hotels and other businesses. 

Mashiur Rahman, deputy commissioner of DB police’s Lalbagh division, told Prothom Alo that they are doing a shadow investigation and scrutinizing if there is any negligence from any side.

Rangan Mondol, authorised officer of RAJUK, said they received a design of the building with approval for commercial use. They are digging into the matter.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment