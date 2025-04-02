Yunus-Modi meeting likely on Friday

Earlier, the chief advisor’s high representative on the Rohingya issue, Khalilur Rahman, told the media at the Foreign Service Academy, “We have officially requested this meeting and have good reason to hope it will take place.”

Citing sources at the chief adviser’s office, state news agency BSS also reported that the meeting is going to take place.

The BIMSTEC summit is being held in Bangkok from 2 to 4 April, with the chief adviser joining on 3 April, Thursday. Dhaka has formally requested a meeting between Professor Yunus and prime minister Modi on the sidelines of the summit.