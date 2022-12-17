EC, finance ministry at odds over training allowance

The election commission (EC) and the finance ministry are engaged in a dispute over determining the honorarium for trainers at the election training courses. The EC had fixed an honorarium of Tk 7,500 for the chief election commissioner and other commissioners for a one and a half hour session. But the finance ministry expressed disapproval regarding the decision and reduced the amount fixed by the EC for various posts of trainers.

The commission believes that the ministry has no authority to cut down the amount of remuneration fixed by the EC. The commission and its secretariat, as per the law, have autonomy from the administrative and economic aspects. Hence, it is now considering issuing a letter to the ministry, pointing out that the ministry’s move does not comply with the law.

The election commission trains election-related officials, including presiding officers, assistant presiding officers, polling officers, before every election. The previous commission, led by Nurul Huda, also faced objections after it had created various posts for training and paid allowances to the officials concerned before the national polls in 2018 and upazila parishad election in 2019.

The commission then created several positions for trainers – such as special speaker and course advisor – and paid them an honorarium of more than Tk 30 million in total. Even the election commissioners took allowances as special speakers, which sparked widespread criticism.