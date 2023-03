The injured – Gopal Mallik and Mijanur Rahman – have immediately been admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Rashed bin Khalid, an official of the control room of Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the fire originated in a building on road no.6 in Gulshan-2 after an AC went off due to electric glitch.

It was brought under control after around 50 minutes of frantic efforts, he added.