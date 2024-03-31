Deciphering ancient coins is imperative, half remain unknown

Inscribed coins of around the same period or even older have been found in at least three places of the Bengal region -- Chandraketugarh of West Bengal, Wari-Bateshwar in Dhaka's northeast, and Bogura's Mahasthangarh. These coins have resemblance to the coins issued by the Magadha's Maurya royal dynasty, but were independent. These had four symbols instead of five. The emblems used repeatedly were wheels, oxen, birds, ploughs, boats, elephants, fish, prawns, the sun at different stages of the day and so on.

Historians have identified all kings from the first ruler king of the Magadha kingdom, Brihadratha, to all the pre- and post-Maurya dynasty rulers. In his book Arthashastra, Chandra Gupta Maurya's minister Kautilya explained how the coins of that era were made. But who were in charge of those three regions of Bengal? What did they look like? Did they have long hair? Were they big made? Dark-skinned or fair? And how were the people of the region? What did they eat? How were their lifestyles? Their wealth?

There is no way to get answers to these questions directly because Bangladesh has no initiative to decipher the inscriptions on the coins that speak about the history of specific times. However, in this day and age, deciphering coin inscriptions has become easier than ever before.

The biggest collection of coins from the different eras of Bengal is at the Bangladesh National Museum. Of the 96,000 artifacts in the museum, 56,000 are coins. There is no clear information on how many coin inscriptions couldn't be deciphered as yet. Managing director of the National Museum, Md Kamruzzaman, said, "Over 50 per cent of the coins haven't been deciphered as yet."

Monirul Huq, the official in charge of the coins and keeper of the history and classical art department, said, "This cannot be specified accurately. There are a few hundred copies of each coin. The inscriptions of probably around 5000 types of coins have not been deciphered." Another source said that the museum authorities have made three catalogues of the deciphered coins. These catalogues have details on the coins and gold coins of ancient Bengal. Outside of this, it has not been possible to decipher other coins and there is hardly any initiative in this regard."