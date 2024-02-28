Little progress in big projects

The Mymensingh City Corporation (MCC) got a special allocation of Tk 15 billion within two years of its inauguration to enhance public services. The residents expected this project to curb their sufferings.

The deadline of the project ends in 10 months, but the progress is only 23 per cent. As a result, the expectations of the city dwellers still remain to be fulfilled.

Prothom Alo spoke to at least 20 voters, political personalities and representatives of civil society regarding their expectations and problems within the MCC areas. They said there have been visible developments in terms of road infrastructure, road lights and waste management after the Mymensingh city was promoted to a city corporation.

However, there are several problems persisting there, including the road construction in the extended area, occupation of footpaths, water logging, crisis of playgrounds and mosquito infestation. Apart from that, the traffic situation in the city corporation area has worsened further.