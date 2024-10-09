Plan International Bangladesh
Mim becomes country director for a day highlighting girls’ vision for the future
In a symbolic event aimed at promoting girls’ leadership, Mim, a 7th-grade student from Dhaka, assumed the role of country director for Plan International Bangladesh for a day, replacing Kabita Bose, the first Bangladeshi national to hold the position.
Mim took on the responsibilities of Kabita Bose to bring attention to the challenges faced by girls in her community, including early marriage and school dropouts. Through her involvement in a local youth forum, Mim actively works to empower girls and encourage their participation in women’s empowerment initiatives, says a press release.
As part of the global celebration of International Day of the Girl on October 11th, Plan International Bangladesh is hosting a series of events that enable girls to step into leadership roles. These events are designed to challenge stereotypes and highlight the importance of girls' rights. The "Girls Takeover" initiative is part of Plan International’s global campaign to empower girls.
This year’s United Nations theme for the International Day of the Girl, "Girls' Vision for the Future," emphasizes empowering girls, amplifying their voices, and supporting their role in shaping policies that create a better future. Plan International has also adopted the theme “Unite for Peace” for this year's campaign.
Expressing her excitement, Mim said, “This is the biggest achievement of my life. I want to become a lawyer and ensure that every woman and child in this country can freely exercise their rights. I hope that when girls from my community see me here, they will realize their potential and stay in school. One day, I hope they achieve the same success as the dignitaries whose roles we are taking over today.”
Mim believes that by setting an example, more girls from her community will be inspired to stand up for their rights and make meaningful changes.
Reflecting on her own journey, Kabita Bose, the country director of Plan International Bangladesh, said, “When I was a young girl growing up in a remote village in Bangladesh, I didn’t see many women actively pursuing their dreams. Seeing Mim’s confidence and energy is truly inspiring, and I am impressed by the opportunities and knowledge she has access to. However, young girls’ dreams can only be realized if we all come together to support them.”
This year’s International Day of the Girl theme, “Girls’ Vision for the Future,” is focused on empowering girls to take leadership roles, raise their voices, and help shape policies for a better and more equal world.
Plan International’s "Girls Takeover" campaign is a powerful statement about the potential of girls. When girls are provided with equal opportunities, they can transform their lives and their communities. This campaign serves to highlight the strength of girls and reaffirms the commitment to supporting girls’ rights and promoting gender equality.