Mim becomes country director for a day highlighting girls’ vision for the future

In a symbolic event aimed at promoting girls’ leadership, Mim, a 7th-grade student from Dhaka, assumed the role of country director for Plan International Bangladesh for a day, replacing Kabita Bose, the first Bangladeshi national to hold the position.

Mim took on the responsibilities of Kabita Bose to bring attention to the challenges faced by girls in her community, including early marriage and school dropouts. Through her involvement in a local youth forum, Mim actively works to empower girls and encourage their participation in women’s empowerment initiatives, says a press release.

As part of the global celebration of International Day of the Girl on October 11th, Plan International Bangladesh is hosting a series of events that enable girls to step into leadership roles. These events are designed to challenge stereotypes and highlight the importance of girls' rights. The "Girls Takeover" initiative is part of Plan International’s global campaign to empower girls.

This year’s United Nations theme for the International Day of the Girl, "Girls' Vision for the Future," emphasizes empowering girls, amplifying their voices, and supporting their role in shaping policies that create a better future. Plan International has also adopted the theme “Unite for Peace” for this year's campaign.