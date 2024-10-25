Bangladesh Betar: Over 2b allocated, yet no listeners

Radio has incredible power. Radio networks work even in places where mobile networks do not work. The Bangladesh Betar has a strong wave strength. Even many of the advanced countries don’t have such a powerful wave length.

The government spends more than Tk 2 billion for this state-owned wireless media. Bangladesh Betar has 3,000 employees at the 14 centres across the country, including more than 500 BCS officials. Despite all this, Bangladesh Betar is not popular and hardly has many listeners. This government agency has huge expenditure , but earns less than Tk 100 million.

People say they don’t need it. They don’t find anything special in the news bulletins or it never plays good music. Experts say there is no alternative to bringing about changes in Bangladesh Betar's policy and make it contemporarily relevant.

In 1997, a plan a proposal was submitted by former secretary Asafuddowlah to make Bangladesh Betar popular and to grow its potential. However, that plan didn’t see the light of day. The radio officials felt a state-owned organisation does not need to make money.