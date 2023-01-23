Pilot project to be executed at an early date, hopes Shahriar

Newly appointed ambassador of China to Bangladesh, Yao Wen, met the state minister for foreign affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday afternoon and discussed the issues of mutual interest.

Responding to a question on Rohingya repatriation, ambassador Wen said they have a common objective with Bangladesh regarding repatriation of Rohingyas to their homeland.

He recognised Bangladesh’s “sacrifice” in hosting the huge number of Rohingyas and assured of playing its role for their repatriation.

“We discussed the issue. You pay a lot. You suffered a lot. You sacrificed a lot. We have the common objective (repatriation),”said ambassador Wen.