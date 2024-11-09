Corruption case: No verdict even after 41 years

Around 41 years ago, a case was filed over money embezzlement in a private bank’s branch in the capital. The trial is yet to be finished, while all three accused, including two bankers, are still at large.

Some three of total 14 witnesses in the case were presented before the court. Some have already passed away. The court has now set a date for delivering its judgment in the case.

According to a Prothom Alo investigations, a total of Tk 2,23,700 was embezzled from the Agrani Bank’s Moulvibazar branch in Old Dhaka on 21 October 1983, using forged cheques. The bank authorities filed a case on 7 November, accusing three individuals, including two officials of the bank – Kazi Nurul Islam and Swapan Kumar Bhowmik.