Returning to the old law will not restore confidence

The Enforced Disappearance (Prevention and Remedy) Ordinance aimed to define enforced disappearance, eliminate the crime and ensure the prosecution of those involved in such incidents. That is why it was essential to pass the law. However, the ordinance is about to lose its effectiveness. If it is not passed within 30 working days, the ordinance will become invalid. Although the government says it will introduce a bill for this ordinance anew, it is uncertain how seriously it will be treated.

The previous Awami League government had created a climate of fear through enforced disappearances, with BNP being the largest victim numerically. At that time, BNP had been vocal against enforced disappearances. Unfortunately, when the opportunity arose to turn the Enforced Disappearance (Prevention and Remedy) Ordinance into law, it is now stalling.