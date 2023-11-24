British High Commission Dhaka hosts multi-stakeholder climate discussion ahead of COP28

The purpose of this discussion was to understand the expectations and views of different stakeholders to inform the UK’s engagement at COP28 and to guide the bilateral climate partnership with Bangladesh beyond that.

The event was comprised of two panel discussions: the role of youth in climate action, and private sector engagement in climate change. This was followed by a question and answer session.

The panellists highlighted that the COP28 is a unique opportunity to speak as one voice on shared priorities to avoid the most damaging impacts of climate change.