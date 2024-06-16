Heavy rains likely in three divisions on Eid day

Officials of the Meteorological Department have said that there will be three different types of weather on Eid day. There is likelihood of heavy rain in three districts of the country on that day. In some areas there is likely to be high temperatures. In a few divisions there is possibility of cloudy skies and light rain.

Overall, there is not likely to be any extended period of heavy rain in the country. A large part of the country is likely to be humid and hot. So even if the temperatures are not too high, the weather is likely to be muggy. Today, Sunday, a large part of the country is seeing raised temperatures and humidity.