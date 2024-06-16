Heavy rains likely in three divisions on Eid day
Officials of the Meteorological Department have said that there will be three different types of weather on Eid day. There is likelihood of heavy rain in three districts of the country on that day. In some areas there is likely to be high temperatures. In a few divisions there is possibility of cloudy skies and light rain.
Overall, there is not likely to be any extended period of heavy rain in the country. A large part of the country is likely to be humid and hot. So even if the temperatures are not too high, the weather is likely to be muggy. Today, Sunday, a large part of the country is seeing raised temperatures and humidity.
Met office meteorologist Md Bazlur Rashid on Sunday morning told Prothom Alo that the weather on Eid day can be placed in three categories. Firstly, there is likely to be rain in Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions. The temperature in these areas will be tolerable. There is possibility of light to medium rain in Chattogram on Eid day. Heavy rains are not likely.
Bazlur Rashid said that the temperatures may be comparatively higher in Barishal, Khulna and Rajshahi divisions on Eid day. He said there may be slight rain in some areas of these divisions, but not for an extended time. Temperatures may be higher in Khulna and Barishal. The mercury may rise to 36°Celsius to 37°Celsius in some places. Some parts of these divisions may be cloudy.
There had been a mild heat wave in Khulna division over the past couple of days. The highest temperature recorded yesterday, Saturday, was 38.2°Celsius in Khulna. Of the five stations of the Met department of the division, the temperature was above 36°Celsius other than in Kumarkhali and Narail. If the temperature rises above 36°Celsius, it is considered a mild heat wave.
How will the weather be in Dhaka on Eid day? In reply, Bazlur Rashid said the sky may be cloudy on that day and it may rain somewhat in the afternoon. However, the rain won't last long. Even if it rains in Dhaka on Eid day, the temperature is not likely to fall.
The temperatures are not extreme now as in April, nor is there a heat wave. However, it is still hot and clammy, and people are sweating profusely. Why?
Bazlur Rashid said, "The humidity is high. In Dhaka the relative humidity was 89 per cent yesterday, Saturday. Humidity may remain high on Eid day too and so people will feel hot.
On Sunday morning the humidity in Dhaka air was 89 per cent.
When the sky is cloudy, the ground heat is trapped and the weather feels hot. Bazlur Rashid said that it may feel uncomfortably hot in Dhaka on Eid day because of cloudy skies.