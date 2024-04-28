Heat stress doesn't depend on temperature alone

Prothom Alo :

Singapore is a rich country and they can take up such planned initiatives. How far would this be feasible in Bangladesh, in Dhaka or Chattogram for example?

Shahiduddin Shahid: True, there is the question whether what has been possible in Singapore can be possible in the developing countries of the world. But the concept of 'sponge cities' is fast gaining popularity in many cities of Vietnam, Laos and China. China's Guangzhou is taken as a model of a sponge city. Porous bricks are used to construct various infrastructure of the city, including the roads. Other than plants and trees all over the city, there are small drains all over too. There is a lot of flooding in that city, but because of these small initiatives, the water doesn't stay for long. The water is quickly absorbed by the ground and the groundwater level increases too. As a result, that water plays a role in controlling the temperature in the city during the summer.

A large number of cooling points have been set up on either side of the roads in cities of Vietnam, Thailand, Laos and South Korea. Sitting arrangements have been made at these points along with shady trees and a sprinkling of water. So pedestrians can stop for rest and some respite at these cooling points.

In Malaysia I have seen during the hot days that the city corporation draws up some rules and regulations. For example, the common people can go and spend some time in the air-conditioned malls, shopping centres and buildings. Once they cool down, they can head out again. So these cities have been successful in curbing heat strokes and reducing people's sufferings.

Even in Indian towns like Kolkata and Ahmedabad, there are arrangements for bathing and drinking water at the bus stands, railway station and other public places. The slum-dwellers of the cities, the taxi drivers, hawkers and other low income people could come and use these facilities. Such small initiatives make it possible to protect people from the high temperatures in the cities.