Dhaka residents suffer due to ‘heat islands’

The highest temperature of the country was recorded at 40.6 ° C in Jashore and Chuadanga on Monday
The temperature in Dhaka was recorded at 37.8 °C
Airflow has increased in Dhaka. There are also light clouds in the sky. The temperature in Dhaka has dropped by more than 3 ° C in the last two days. Despite that, the feeling of heat hasn’t decreased that much in Dhaka. The scientists are blaming the formation of ‘heat islands’ behind this.
Daytime heat accumulates in the cities mainly due to lack of vegetation and wetlands and construction of buildings without leaving any room for airflow. Adding to that is the daytime heat wave which keeps the air of Dhaka at 2 ° C warmer than the adjacent districts.
These came up in a survey on temperature conducted by a team of researchers from Bangladesh and South Korea. The research titled ‘Characteristics of the Urban Heat Island in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and Its Interaction with Heat Waves’ was published in the April edition of international science journal – Asia Pacific Journal of Atmospheric Science. The research was officially conducted by Korean Meteorological Society and international agency Springer.
The research shows that despite being in the same atmospheric conditions, the difference of temperature between Dhaka and adjacent Madaripur district remains more than 2 ° C. Which means everything Dhaka, including its air, soil and water remain warmer all the time.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, meteorologist Bajlur Rashid said, “The information from the research is very important. It made it clear that we should focus on planting trees and saving the wetlands as well as creating new ones.”
The study aims to understand the impacts of unplanned urbanisation, deforestation, filling up wetlands and construction of buildings without leaving any space for airflow in the cities.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, climate researcher professor Shamsuddin Shahid of the Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) said there are many cities in Southeast Asia where the heat waves remain longer than Dhaka. However, it becomes unbearable when the temperature crosses 35 ° C. The area with vegetation in the city is negligible. As a result, there is no respite from the heat anywhere in the city. People’s suffering would have lessened to some extent if the concerned authorities could arrange for some space with enough trees and shadows.
The lack of enough vegetation and wetlands in the city of Dhaka has also come up in other relevant researchers.
According to a study conducted by the Bangladesh Institute of Planners last year, the green areas in the city have reduced to only 7 per cent and the area of wetlands in the city has shrunk to 2.9 per cent over the last 28 years.
There are trees over an area of 29.85 square kilometres in the city, which was 52.48 square kilometres in 1995. Meanwhile, the area of wetland has reduced to 4.28 square kilometres, which was 30.24 square kilometres in 1995. However, an ideal city should have at least 15 per cent green areas and 10-12 per cent wetlands.
Speaking regarding this, professor Adilur Rahman of urban and regional planning department at Jahangirnagar University said, “Construction of building and infrastructures by cutting down trees hasn’t yet stopped in Dhaka. The wetlands are also being filled up. So initiatives should be taken to save what we have instead of raising voices for planting trees.”
In context of the heat wave raging in various parts of the country, the duration of the ‘heat alert’ or heat wave warning issued by the meteorological department has been extended by three more days.
The meteorological department on Monday morning issued a new warning for the next 72 hours. Meteorologist at the meteorological department, Md Bazlur Rashid issued this warning for the heat wave.
The highest temperature of the country was recorded at 40.6 0C in Jashore and Chuadanga yesterday, Monday. In Dhaka, the temperature dropped to 37.8 ° C.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) director Md Azizur Rahman said, “The temperature is likely to increase from today, Tuesday. And the heat wave is unlikely to move away by this month.”
