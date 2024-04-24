Dhaka residents suffer due to ‘heat islands’

Airflow has increased in Dhaka. There are also light clouds in the sky. The temperature in Dhaka has dropped by more than 3 ° C in the last two days. Despite that, the feeling of heat hasn’t decreased that much in Dhaka. The scientists are blaming the formation of ‘heat islands’ behind this.

Daytime heat accumulates in the cities mainly due to lack of vegetation and wetlands and construction of buildings without leaving any room for airflow. Adding to that is the daytime heat wave which keeps the air of Dhaka at 2 ° C warmer than the adjacent districts.