Dhaka crosses 40°C, highest temperature 42.4°C at Jashore
The country's highest temperature has been recorded at 42.6 degrees Celsius in Jashore, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department.
The highest temperature in the capital Dhaka has been recorded at 40.4 degrees Celsius in this season.
Sources at the meteorological department, there is little possibility that the temperature will fall in the next two days.
Mild to moderate heat wave begins at different places in the country since the beginning of April. Afterwards, the temperature starts rising. Afterwards, the intense heat wave sweeps over different places in the country since 15 April.
When the temperature is 36 to 37.9 degrees Celsius is called mild heat wave while temperature 38 to 39.9 is called moderate heatwave, temperature 40 to 41.9 is called intense heatwave and temperature 42 degrees and above is called extreme intense heatwave.
Like Jashore, extreme intense temperature was recorded at 42.3 in Chuadanga.
Meanwhile, the meteorological department issued a warning for the next 72 hours ending on Sunday due to heat wave.
Meteriologit at the the meteorological department, Abul Kalam Mallic issued this warning. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said there is little chance that the temperature will fall in the next two to three days.
In the face of heat wave, the government has decided to shut all schools and colleges across the country till 27 April due to ongoing heat wave.
Education minister Muhibul Hasan Chowdhry made the announcement today, Saturday.
He said the schools and colleges will reopen on 28 April as per the new decision.
The educational institutions were supposed to reopen tomorrow, Sunday, after 26 days of holiday on Ramadan, Eid Ul Fitr and some other holidays. But the ongoing heat wave has led to extension of holiday.