Dhaka crosses 40°C, highest temperature 42.4°C at Jashore

The country's highest temperature has been recorded at 42.6 degrees Celsius in Jashore, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

The highest temperature in the capital Dhaka has been recorded at 40.4 degrees Celsius in this season.

Sources at the meteorological department, there is little possibility that the temperature will fall in the next two days.

Mild to moderate heat wave begins at different places in the country since the beginning of April. Afterwards, the temperature starts rising. Afterwards, the intense heat wave sweeps over different places in the country since 15 April.