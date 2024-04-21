Very severe heatwave grips parts of country

Mild to moderate heatwave is also sweeping over Barishal division and remaining part of Rajshahi divisions and the districts of Mymensingh, Moulvibazar, Feni, Cox’s Bazar, Chandpur and Rangamati and it may continue, it added.

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Mymensingh, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions with hail at isolated places, said the weather bulletin valid for next 24 hours from 9:00 am today, Sunday.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.