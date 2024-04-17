Heatwave sweeps over all 8 divisions as temperatures soar

A mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet and it may continue, according to BMD’s weather bulletin on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, rain and thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally winds may occur in Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rangpur, and Sylhet divisions.