‘Heat alert’ extended for three more days
In context of the heat wave raging in various parts of the country, the duration of the ‘heat alert’ or heat wave warning issued by the meteorological department has been extended by three more days.
The meteorological department today, Monday morning issued a new warning for the next 72 hours. Meteorologist at the meteorological department, Md Bazlur Rashid issued this warning for the heat wave.
Bazlur Rashid told Prothom Alo that the mercury level is likely to drop a little today. However, the temperature may rise again in the next two days. Therefore, the warning period has been extended.
Three days ago, heat wave warnings were issued for the second time on 19 April. The educational institutions were supposed to open yesterday Sunday after the 26-day vacation. But, they were announced closed due to the heat wave. Now according to the new announcement, schools and colleges are supposed to reopen on 28 April.
More than 40 districts of the country are experiencing mild to severe heat waves. The highest temperature of this year was recorded last Saturday in Jashore at 42.6 degrees Celsius. The temperature in Dhaka that day was 40.4 degrees Celsius. This was the maximum temperature recorded in the city this year.
However, the city’s temperature dropped by 2 degrees Celsius in a span of 24 hours yesterday, Sunday. The maximum temperature on Sunday was 38.2 degrees Celsius.
According to the meteorological department, when the temperature is 36 to 37.9 degrees Celsius, it is called mild heat wave while temperature 38 to 39.9 is called moderate heat wave, temperature 40 to 41.9 is called intense heat wave and temperature 42 degrees and above is called extreme intense heat wave.