Heat alert extended for three more days
The meteorological department has extended the heat alert for three more days. The warning stated that the ongoing heat wave sweeping over the country might continue from today, Sunday till the next 72 hours. Meanwhile, discomfort might increase because of excessive humidity.
Meteorologist Hafizur Rahman stated about such warning this morning. This time the heat wave began on 1 April and has been continuing even now.
It has been stated in the weather report that from 9:00 am this morning to 9:00am tomorrow, Monday, there may be temporary gusty winds in some parts of Chattogram and Sylhet divisions. There may be rain with thunder at that time, while there is possibility of scattered hailstorm at some places.
The highest temperature in the country yesterday, Saturday was recorded in Chuadanga at 42.7 degrees Celsius and that is severe heat wave. Reportedly, the severe heat waves may sweep over Chuadanga district even today.
Apart from that, the severe heat wave might sweep over Rajshahi, Pabna, Sirajganj, Jashore and Kushtia districts as well. The temperature reading between 40 to 41.9 degrees Celsius is called severe heat wave.
Meanwhile, mild to moderate heat wave might be sweeping over Dinajpur, Rangamati, Chandpur, Feni, Bandarban districts alongside the rest of Rajshahi and Khulna divisions as well as Dhaka and Barishal divisions today.
The mercury level between 38 to 39.9 degrees Celsius is called moderate heat wave while the temperature level of 36 to 37.9 degrees Celsius is called mild heat wave. The highest temperature in Dhaka yesterday, Saturday was 37.4 degrees Celsius.
Meteorologist Hafizur Rahman told Prothom Alo, “Wherever there’s rainfall, the heat wave will be soothed there. Besides, there’s no heat wave in Sylhet or in every part of Chattogram. There might be rainfall in some parts of Sylhet and Chattogram within the next 24 hours. There’s little possibility of heat wave in other regions including Dhaka."