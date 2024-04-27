Bangladesh sees record days of heatwave in 76 years

Abu Sayeed, a laundry owner at Monipuripara in Dhaka, was taking a rest outside of his shop though a large heap of clothing was awaiting his attention. Chatting with him on Thursday evening revealed that his assistant left work for his village home two days ago without telling him, being unable to iron in this extreme hot weather .

“I can’t take this hot weather anymore. Though there is not that much power outage and the fan is also working properly, it is not enough in this weather. Work is so exhausting! When will there be rain?” said Abu Sayeed.

The whole country has been waiting for the rain.

Meteorologists say that in April the country saw the highest number of consecutive days of heatwave in the last 76 years. The heatwave lasted for 16 consecutive days last year. This year the heatwave started from 1 April and has been continuing as of 26 April.