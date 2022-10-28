New Indian High Commissioner presents credentials to President Hamid

Thanking the government and people of India for their cooperation in the 1971 Great War of Liberation, President Hamid said since then bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India have been gradually expanding in various fields.
The existing relations between the two countries will reach a new height during the tenure of the new High Commissioner of India, the President hoped.
The Head of the State also said in the current context, international cooperation is very important to deal with the situation caused by the existing global problems, specially the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.
He hoped that Bangladesh and India would help each other in various fields to overcome this situation.
During the meeting, the Indian High Commissioner said his country attaches importance to increasing cooperation and developing relations with Bangladesh.
He sought the President’s all-out cooperation in carrying out his assignment in Dhaka.
The President assured the envoy of providing all-out cooperation in discharging his duty here in cementing further Bangladesh relations with the two states.
Secretaries concerned to the President were present there.
Tribute to Bangabandhu
Pranny Kumar Verma paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his portrait at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32, Dhaka.
The new envoy went round different corners of the museum and signed the visitors’ book there.
Curator of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum Md. Nazrul Islam Khan received the High Commissioner at the Museum on arrival there in the afternoon.
Verma went to the museum to pay his deep homage to the Bangladesh’s founding father just after presenting credentials to President Md. Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban in the capital.